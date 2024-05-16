ETSU men’s golf advances to fourth straight NCAA Championship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WJHL) – For the fourth straight year and 21st time in program history, the ETSU men’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championship.

Following a historic second-round performance, the 21st-ranked Buccaneers put themselves in a comfortable position to secure one of the top five spots in the Chapel Hill Regional, as ETSU finished in second place with final-round play concluding on Wednesday from UNC’s Finley Golf Course.

The Bucs finished with a score of 24-under-par 816 after posting a 3-under 277 in the third round. ETSU started the final round on Tuesday before play was suspended due to inclement weather. The teams resumed play Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., and after sleeping on the overnight lead, the Bucs were caught by regional champion Clemson.

ETSU’s score of 816 marked a new 54-hole program record for low total, adding to an already record-setting week. In Monday’s second round, the Bucs fired 265, which marked the lowest round in school history, while the 15-under resulted in the second-lowest round concerning par by any Buccaneer team in an NCAA Regional. Following two rounds, ETSU was at 21-under-par 539, which marked the lowest 36-hole total in school history.

ETSU was led by Algot Kleen as he finished tied for eighth at 8-under-par 202 (70-63-69), while Mats Ege and Matty Dodd-Berry also placed in the top 15. Kleen, who tied the lowest round in school history with 63 in round two, posted his best finish in his third NCAA Regional played. Ege finished tied for 12th at 7-under-par 203 (67-66-70) and Dodd-Berry finished tied for 14th at 6-under-par 204 (66-68-70).

