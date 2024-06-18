ETSU men’s golf adds Arizona transfer Malik

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just over a week, new ETSU head men’s golf coach Aaron O’Callaghan has added his second addition to the Bucs’ 2024-25 roster.

O’Callaghan announced the signing of University of Arizona transfer Yannick Malik on Tuesday.

Malik played in 10 tournaments last season with the Wildcats and earned three Top-20 finishes. He placed tied-15th at this year’s Pac-12 Championships.

“I first watched Yannick compete in the European Boys Team Championship,” O’Callaghan said in a statement. “He made a huge impact to the German National Team as he helped them capture the team championship. He has an exciting summer ahead – competing at the highest level – including a DP World Tour event. I know he is very excited to join our program and we can’t wait to have him on campus.”

Malik is also a former European Boys Team Champion, earning the title as a member of the Junior German National Team in 2021.

Malik has two years of eligibility remaining.

