ETSU hires new men’s golf coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University has hired a new men’s golf coach.

On Monday, ETSU Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander announced Aaron O’Callaghan had been hired as the next head coach of the men’s golf team.

O’Callaghan replaces Jake Amos, who accepted the head coaching position at Louisiana State University in May.

O’Callaghan will become the fourth head coach in the program’s history.

“I am ecstatic to be the next men’s golf coach at ETSU and to lead this historic program to new success,” O’Callaghan stated in a news release. “I have always admired ETSU men’s golf and have tremendous respect for the program. I look forward to this new era of Buccaneer Golf and building on the momentum that is already in place. I am thankful for Dr. Richard Sander and Dr. Brian Noland’s faith and belief in me leading the ETSU men’s golf program.”

According to ETSU Athletics, O’Callaghan spent the last six seasons at Wake Forest as an associate head coach. Before that, he coached for four years at Louisville.

“I am so excited to have Aaron lead our men’s golf program,” Sander said in a news release. “When we started the search, the first name that came up when I met with Dr. Noland was Aaron O’Callaghan. Coach is well-respected across the golf community and that was apparent when we moved through this process. Aaron’s personality, his coaching style and playing record all fit perfectly with the profile we established as we were looking for our new golf coach. He is going to do great things here at ETSU.”

Mike Hulbert, a former ETSU golfer who also won three times on the PGA tour, was named the interim coach after Amos accepted his role at LSU. Hulbert had served as a volunteer coach at ETSU prior to being appointed to the interim position.

Hulbert echoed Sander’s confidence in O’Callaghan as the next head coach.

“I’m super excited that we were able to get Aaron O’Callaghan as our next head coach,” Hulbert stated in the release. “I’ve known Aaron for quite some time and the work he has done with Coach Jerry Haas at Wake Forest speaks for itself – what a program! The two most important qualities for a head coach are recruiting and relationships. Aaron is A+ and I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Wake Forest took home 15 tournament wins, appeared in five NCAA Regionals and advanced to four NCAA Championships while O’Callaghan was there.

O’Callaghan played college golf at Southeastern Louisiana from 2005-09. He played as a professional and advanced to the second round of the 2011 European Tour Qualifying School.

O’Callaghan told ETSU Athletics he and his family are looking forward to the change.

“My wife, Kristin, and I can’t wait to move to Johnson City,” said O’Callaghan. “The community that supports ETSU Golf is second to none. We look forward to meeting you and bringing home a national championship. Go Bucs!”

