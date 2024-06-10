ETSU head football coach to hold youth camp

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – First-year East Tennessee State University head coach Tre Lamb and his staff will hold a youth camp Thursday.

The Coach Lamb Youth Camp will be held at the Bank of Tennessee Field at Williams B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

The camp is open to children ages 5-13 and will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The cost to attend the camp is $54.

“We are excited to be hosting a youth camp inside Greene Stadium,” Lamb said in a news release. “The camp is open to children of all skill levels, and it’ll give them an opportunity to be around our coaches and players. It’ll be a fun morning for the campers to go through different drills and competitions on the field.”

Registration can be done online.

