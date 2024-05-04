ETSU falls to #7 Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (May 3, 2024) – The ETSU men’s tennis team saw its 2024 season come to an end on Friday with a 4-0 loss to No. 7 Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Friday’s loss concludes ETSU’s record for the season at 13-10.

ETSU, which brought a nine-match winning streak into Friday’s clash with the Volunteers, started the match by dropping two doubles matches by identical 6-3 scores. Tennessee then won three singles matches in the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 singles slots to clinch the win. With Friday’s win, the Volunteers advance to face No. 31 Memphis in the round of 32.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.