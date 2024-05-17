ETSU earns 9-3 win at Miami (OH)

OXFORD, OH (WJHL) – The Bucs made quick work of the RedHawks to open a three-game series on Thursday, winning 9-3.

Six runs in the fifth inning pushed the Blue and Gold over the hump on the road. In that frame, Blake Jacklin turned in an RBI single to stretch the existing Bucs lead to 3-1.

Noah Gent doubled to left to score Jacklin, making it 4-1. A few batters later, Jamie Palmese hit his first collegiate grand slam, all but sealing the deal.

Gent finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of walks and three RBI. Nick Iannantone managed a pair of hits and a run scored in the win, as well.

Carter Fink (6-1) pitched 5.0 strong innings in the win, allowing just one run on five hits.

ETSU (33-17) looks for the series win on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

