ETSU Coach Mock and Honey Brown are back together on the sideline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just like “peaches and herbs,” ETSU head basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown and Honey Brown are reunited again after Honey was hired as an assistant to the Bucs’ staff.

Brown joins the Bucs after spending the last four seasons as the head coach at UNC Asheville, and before that, worked with coach Mock for eight seasons as an assistant/associate head coach for the Bulldogs.

Brown guided Asheville to 43 wins over the last four seasons and during their time together at UNC Asheville, coach Mock and Brown helped lead the Bulldogs to the most successful years in program history.

