ETSU basketball coach Brooks Savage talks about recruiting and coaching staff

Johnson City, TN — It’s been a topsy-turvy off-season for the ETSU men’s basketball team which lost up to 4 players and had 3 assistant coaches go elsewhere, but that’s just a bump in the road for 2nd year head coach Brooks Savage.

This afternoon the coach who went 19-16 overall, 8-10 in the conference, and made it as far as the SoCon finals where they eventually lost to Samford announced the coaching replacements are almost completed and recruiting is done. Coach Savage told us this afternoon on “First at 4,” that they wanted to address shot-making and interior play by signing 3 post players and 2 guards.

“Roosevelt Wheeler and Davion Bradford give us that inside to you know logit size forwards and centers and John Bugs and Kurt Lewis provide the shot-making and playmaking on the perimeter. So we’ll be really old and experienced combined with the guys we got coming back and it was that was really the biggest win of the whole spring was getting the retention that we had Jaden Seymour’s back Karon Boyd, Quamari Peterson, Allen, and Maki got all those guys and so really excited about that and and these new guys will fit in really well,” says Savage.

Savage did say they have hired three new coaches, but the only one he could mention at the time was Marcus Belcher….

