ETSU baseball team on the road to face Big 10 opponent Purdue in a 3-game series

Johnson City, TN — Coming off back-to-back wins, the ETSU baseball team will have its first non-conference road series of the season this weekend when it visits Purdue for a three-game set that gets started on Friday.

The Bucs knocked off Radford by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday night from Thomas Stadium and boosted its overall record to 22-12 and its home record to 17-5.

this will be the Bucs 1st ever road game against a Big 10 team …. Purdue has racked up 24 wins so far in 2024 and has won four straight coming into this weekend’s series with the Bucs who relish the opportunity to go on the road face this type of opponent.

“Anytime you’re going on the road, you know, it’s a good opponent,” coach Joe Pennucci said. “You know, you’re going into a different place. A lot of these guys don’t even think they know where Purdue is. So that’s kind of interesting and that’s a cool experience for these guys to play. It’ll be a good experience for our team.”

ETSU and Purdue played a four-game series in 2016 at Thomas Stadium. The Bucs won three of the four games in that series by scores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.