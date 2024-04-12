ETSU baseball heads to Alabama for a series at Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 11, 2024) – The ETSU baseball team will head to Alabama this weekend for a three-game series against league-leading Samford. The Bucs picked up an 11-4 win over Mercer on Sunday afternoon at Thomas Stadium. Sunday’s win boosts ETSU’s overall record to 20-10 and its SoCon record to 5-4. Furthermore, it also marked ETSU’s first series win over the Bears since 2014. Samford enters this weekend’s series with the Bucs with a 22-10 record overall and a 6-0 mark in league play. The Bulldogs are not only the lone SoCon team with an undefeated league record, but they are also coming off a win over No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday by a score of 9-7. he all-time series between ETSU and Samford has been fairly even with the Bulldogs holding the slight edge, 16-15. Three of those 16 Samford wins came last season. However, the Buccaneers have a winning record when facing Samford on its home field winning seven of the 12 matchups. All three games are scheduled to air on ESPN+ and the series will open on Friday at 7 p.m. eastern time.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.