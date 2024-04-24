ETSU advances to final round of Top Adventure College Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) made it to the championship round of Blue Ridge Outdoors’ Top Adventure College Tournament.

A social media post by ETSU said that the university is going up against its top rival, Appalachian State University, in the final round.

According to the tournament’s host, Blue Ridge Outdoors, the vote-driven contest aims to find the “best school for outdoor adventure in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.” Thirty-two colleges and universities were selected at the beginning of the tournament based on outdoor clubs and curricula, their commitment to outdoor and environmental initiatives, the quality of their outdoor programs, and their local opportunities for adventure.

Rankings are decided based on vote totals. Participating colleges are encouraged to rally students, faculty, alumni and the surrounding community to vote for their school. ETSU stressed that community voting will help push the school to a win.

Viewers can vote for ETSU in the final round until May 3 at BlueRidgeOutdoors.com/top-adventure-college. If ETSU wins, it’ll mark the second year in a row that the Johnson City university has won the contest.

