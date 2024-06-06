Etienne Vaessen and Gyrano Kerk make Suriname debuts in commanding victory

RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen and Antwerp forward Gyrano Kerk made their international debuts for Suriname in a convincing win over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. There was plenty of Eredivisie influence on the home side as they ran out 4-1 winners, with goals from Sheraldo Becker, Jeredy Hilterman and Justin Lonwijk. Oalex Anderson had given the away side a lead after 30 minutes, but that clearly woke Suriname up to run out 4-1 winners.

This was the opening game of World Cup qualification for sides from central America and the Caribbean. Suriname are joined in their group by Anguilla, El Salvador and Puerto Rico alongside their opening game opponents. There are three automatic places available for sides from the CONCACAF region, with another two going into the inter-confederation play-off spots. The group stages are the second round of qualification, with a third round seeing teams grouped into three groups of four.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson