Etienne sees a lot of action in his first game back from injury

Ladies and gentlemen, Travis Etienne, is officially back.

The former Clemson running back saw his first NFL action Friday against the Browns since he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the Jaguars’ second preseason game last August.

Wondering how Etienne was welcomed back? Well, it was with a hefty workload in a limited amount of playtime. After sitting out last Thursday’s Hall of Fame game against the Raiders, Etienne started for the Jaguars Friday against the Browns, and the team showed faith with the touches he saw.

Etienne had nine carries for 23 yards and one reception for 20 yards in the team’s 24-13 loss to the Browns. Though the performance had ups and downs, Etienne flashed the speed and explosiveness that led to him being the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Seeing Etienne back on the field healthy and paired with Trevor Lawrence once again was enjoyable to see. The young running back should only get more comfortable and better from here.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne's first carry of the game from tonight's contest. He did a real good job with contact balance, strong run: pic.twitter.com/7NcwJ465SQ — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 13, 2022

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne asked about being back out there with Trevor Lawrence, said he helped him overcome any nerves he might have had: “It felt good to be back there, period” pic.twitter.com/5qTrpFLgR0 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 13, 2022

