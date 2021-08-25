Etienne out for the season & players we've flip-flopped on

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Horrible news out of Jacksonville on Tuesday as Travis Etienne, the first-round rookie RB out of Clemson was put on the IR after a Lisfranc injury sustained during Monday night's preseason game against the Saints. Matt Harmon is joined by Victoria Geary of Footballguys to react to the news, massively upgrade their ranking for sophomore back James Robinson & discuss the potential impact for Jaguar pass-catchers.

After taking a listener question about Bills QB Josh Allen, Matt & Victoria hit on a number of interesting fantasy players as they discuss the guys they've done a 180 on over the offseason (including a surprising amount of New York Jets) as well as the players they're ready to plant their flag on & declare must-drafts ahead of the 2021 season.

