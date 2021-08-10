Ethereum Burn Rate Could Destroy $5 Billion Per Year

BeInCrypto –

It has now been almost a week since the Ethereum London upgrade launched and over 20,000 ETH have been destroyed, giving analysts an estimation of a yearly burn rate.

Ethereum’s highly anticipated London hard fork was deployed last week on Aug 5. It introduced a new fee-burning mechanism as part of a restructure of the gas auction system for transaction payments.

Anywhere between 25% and 75% of the base fee is now being destroyed in an ongoing process that may turn the Ethereum ecosystem into a deflationary form of “ultrasound money” once proof-of-stake is rolled out.

