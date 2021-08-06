Ethereum Blockspace Demand Could See Millions of ETH Burnt in 2021

BeInCrypto –

The highly anticipated Ethereum London upgrade went live on Aug 5 and is already burning millions of dollars worth of the digital asset.

London was deployed on Aug 5 ushering in the long-awaited EIP-1559 and its upgrades to the transfer fee mechanism. Part of the base fee now gets burn as a result and the process has been running smoothly in the hours after launch.

Several trackers have been deployed to monitor this constant burning of Ethereum. Etherchain was reporting a total cumulative burn of 3,630 ETH at the time of press, less than 24 hours after the upgrade was deployed. This is worth approximately $10 million at current prices.

