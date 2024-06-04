Ethan's Hunter Hohn finishes first in state junior high rodeo standings in two events

Jun. 4—RAPID CITY — Ethan's Hunter Hohn finished as the top point scorer in two events for the South Dakota Junior High Rodeo Association's 2024 regular season.

In the bareback riding season points, he had 90, which was tops in South Dakota in order to qualify for the national finals. His best ride at the state finals was a 67-point ride in the short-go, which took place May 18-19 in Rapid City.

Hohn was also first in the saddle bronc riding for the season, scoring 66 points and qualifying for nationals. He had the top short-go finals score of 53 points at the state finals.

Other qualifiers to the national junior high finals rodeo included Hadley Peppel, of Herrick, who was second at the state finals in the bareback riding and finished with 35 points for the season to claim a qualifying spot. Peppel was second for the season with 49 points.

Winner's Apollo Willuweit was second in the season bull riding standings and had qualifying rides of 71 and 66 at the state finals. He was second on points with 54 for the season.

Wessington Springs' Wyatt Fagerhaug was fourth in the season's boys goat tying scoring, with a top time of 10.63 seconds at the finals. He finished with 41.5 season points. He was also fourth in the boys breakaway scoring for the season with 45 points.

In girls goat tying, Londyn Mikkelson, of Alpena, finished fourth in points for the season. She had a top time at the state finals of 9.09 seconds.

In the all-around cowboy points for the season, Buffalo's Revyn Floyd was the top scorer with 238.5 points, with Kadoka's Dalton Grimes in second place at 227 points. Hohn was sixth with 169 points. In the all-around cowgirl scoring, Charleigh Brewer, of Wessington, had 195 points to lead all scorers, while Philip's Charlee Ramsey was second at 151 points. Mikkelson was fourth with 114.5 points.

The junior high division is open to rodeo athletes in grades 5-8. The National Junior High Finals Rodeo will be held June 23-29 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.