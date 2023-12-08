Ethan Wickham’s AP all-state honor represents end of a chapter, start of a new one

CAMDEN — High School football only ends for 20 teams after Thanksgiving. For many others, it usually ends around Oct. 20 every year. Only 32 teams make it to the next stage of the season in each of the eight divisions, and only 16 teams make it in the 8-player divisions.

Still, many high school football senior athletes don’t officially close the chapter on their careers until that final banquet and uniform turn-in. For those who excelled that year, the final nail in the coffin is the release of annual postseason awards. For many, this final part of the fall sports awards circuit represents the last look-back at a lifetime of memories made.

Camden-Frontier senior Ethan 'Worm' Wickham earned second team AP all-state honors for the receiver position in 2023.

Camden-Frontier senior Ethan “Worm” Wickham received AP 8-player all-state honors – second team – for his efforts at the receiver position in 2023. Wickham represented the Hillsdale County football programs as the lone honoree for 2023. For Worm, the honor is one of his last two that he will receive for his time playing for Camden-Frontier football (the last being his upcoming Dream Team honor).

For Worm, the all-state honor represents the closing of one chapter and the start of a new one. The chapter being closed for Worm is also closing for Camden-Frontier coach Rob Wickham.

Coach Wickham has been by his son’s side almost every year of his football journey. For nine of Worm’s 10 years playing for C-F, coach Wickham has been his coach. Eight of those years were spent as head coach, including Worm’s final three years playing varsity football.

For coach, he recognizes it wasn’t always easy for Ethan being the coach’s kid, but he saw him continue to grow as both an athlete and a student throughout his life. Worm dedicated much of his off seasons to the weight room and physical fitness. Coach could attest to the amount of time he had put into the game of football and to becoming a better student-athlete. Mostly, he was just blessed to have been a part of his journey as both coach and dad.

“It’s been a blessing to be a part of Ethan’s football journey,” coach Wickham said. “It’s not easy being the coach’s kid as there was always “extra” coaching after games and practices. But he took it on the chin and showed a drive to learn and get better every day. He’s an incredible student-athlete and become an even better young man.”

During their time together as player and coach on varsity, Camden-Frontier made three 8-player postseason appearances. After Rob took over the program in 2021, Ethan helped lead the team to back-to-back winning regular seasons and two playoff appearances. He finished his senior season with his teammates earning a 6-4 overall record. They lost just one game to a Hillsdale County rival this year.

On top of the team results, Worm made an impact in the school record books as well. He had 43 catches for 704 yards and 15 touchdowns. He broke the school career receptions record with a total of 88. On top of the all-state honor, he received first team all-conference honors as a receiver, honorable mention honors for defensive back and was named team offensive Co-MVP.

In addition to his on-field accolades, Wickham has been recognized for his leadership off the field, having been active in many school related events during his academic career at C-F. He has earned a total of 12 varsity letters as a multi-sport athlete.

For Ethan, he sees the all-state honor as an example of what someone can achieve if they put the work in.

“I’m very honored by this accomplishment,” Wickham said. “Everything and anything are possible if you just put the work in.”

With the chapter closed on his prep football career, he is now focused on taking his game to the next level. The next chapter of his football career will start soon, as he is committed to competing in collegiate football next fall. His football resume has Worm fielding many calls from interested recruiting coaches. Right now, he is leaning towards playing for the Kalamazoo College Hornets next year, but he has not officially committed and will decide soon.

While Rob will no longer have an opportunity to coach his son, he says he and Worm will still have many days of discussing, analyzing and enjoying a game of catch.

“Rest assured that although his high school playing days are over for me, we will never stop throwing the football around.”

Here’s a look at the entire 2023 AP 8-Player All-State football team:

First Team

Quarterback: Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Quarterback: Aiden Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes

Running back: Dylan Ball, Deckerville

Running back: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry

Wide receiver: Jake Willey, Inland Lakes

Wide receiver: Mekhi Wingfield, Concord

Offensive line: Max Nason, Powers North Central

Offensive line: Tyler Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Offensive line: Josh Walman, Climax-Scotts

Defensive line: Easton Boggs, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Defensive line: Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

Defensive line: Grant Vedrode, Merrill

Linebacker: Nolan Staniszewski, Bridgman

Linebacker: Paul Towler, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Defensive back: Cole Pendred, Au Gres

Defensive back: Ian Popp, Norway

Athlete: Eli DeYoung, Gobles

Athlete: Tommy Storey, Pickford

Kicker: Tyler Groothuis, Portland St. Patrick

Punter: Vergel Heath, Wyoming Tri-Unity

Coach: Chad Grundy, Marion

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback: Charlie Pagel, Bridgman

Quarterback: Gavin Riske, Concord

Running back: Joel Fisher, Morrice

Running back: Lane Gorzinski, Powers North Central

Wide receiver: Alex Ortman, Norway

Wide receiver: Ethan Wickham, Camden-Frontier

Offensive line: Kevin Guilliani, Forest Park

Offensive line: Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Offensive line: Hayden Rader, Pickford

Defensive line: Nick Halberg, St. Ignace

Defensive line: Preston Holman, Deckerville

Defensive line: Myles Spencer, Kingston

Linebacker: Haylen Buell, Martin

Linebacker: Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts

Defensive back: Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Defensive back: Gavin Prielipp, Marion

Athlete: Owen Corliss, Kingston

Athlete: Wade Haskins, Bridgman

Athlete: Gavin Meyers, Martin

Punter/Kicker: Eli Brainard, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Coach: Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterback: Cole Baij, Norway; Hunter Garza, Deckerville

Running back: Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Mason Mansfield, Gobles

Wide receiver: Taegen Harris, Martin; Jesse Miller, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Offensive line: Carter Bell, Gobles; Myles Spencer, Kingston

Defensive line: Ethan Halfman, Carson City-Crystal; Gabe Luck, Newberry; Travis Smith, Morrice; James Williams, Marion

Linebacker: Hayden Amundson, Norway; Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City; Nicholas Martin, Maple Valley; Cole Meyer, Marion; Xavier Wilkes, Gobles

Defensive back: Landon Simpson, Portland St. Patrick

Coach: Brad Blauvelt, Martin; Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell

