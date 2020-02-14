Ethan Westbrooks’ stay with 49ers was short-lived

Defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks’ stay with the 49ers lasted all of two days.

The 49ers cut Westbrooks on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Westbrooks, 29, did not play in the NFL in 2019 after spending part of training camp with the Raiders, who cut him out of the preseason.

The Rams signed Westbrooks as an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M in 2014. He spent five seasons with the Rams, appearing in 67 games with 11 starts.

Westbrooks has made 79 tackles, nine sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his career.