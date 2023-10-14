Who is Ethan Trent? Tyler Trent's younger brother is now Purdue football walk-on player

Almost exactly five years ago, Purdue dominated No. 3 Ohio State in a 49-20 upset win. The game lives on in history not only because of the underdog story, but also because of a Purdue student, Tyler Trent, and his impact on the Boilermakers while battling cancer.

The story of the Purdue superfan was featured on ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of the Boilermakers' game against Ohio State in 2018. He won the hearts of college football fans across the nation with the strength he displayed while battling a rare form of bone cancer. He died on Jan. 1, 2019.

Tyler is the oldest of three brothers, with the youngest, Ethan Trent, serving a prominent role on the "GameDay" story from 2018. Five years later, Ethan is now a walk-on offensive lineman at Purdue continuing Tyler's legacy.

Ethan was featured on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning ahead of Purdue's first game hosting Ohio State in West Lafayette since that magical matchup in 2018.

"Sometimes I talk to Tyler and I'm like, 'Look where I'm at now, big bro," Ethan said on "GameDay". "I'm out here where all the memories were made and where this all started. It's just kind of like, 'I did it. I'm here.' And I know he's proud."

Here's everything you need to know about Ethan, and what he said about Tyler's legacy on "GameDay":

Who is Ethan Trent?

Ethan Trent is a freshman walk-on offensive lineman at Purdue. He's also the younger brother of Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent.

It seems like destiny for Ethan to continue his football career in West Lafayette after Tyler left a legacy at Purdue for his battle with cancer. The student gate entrance at Ross-Ade Stadium is named "Tyler Trent Student Gate" in his honor.

Ethan graduated from Carmel High School, where he was a two-time All-State offensive lineman. He was originally committed to play football at Indiana State, but flipped to Purdue when a preferred walk-on offer was extended by former coach Jeff Brohm and honored by new coach Ryan Walters.

In 2018 after Purdue's upset win over Ohio State, Ethan pushed Tyler in his wheelchair with other Boilermakers fans as they stormed the field at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Watch Ethan Trent on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Ethan Trent, a freshman walk-on offensive lineman at Purdue, was featured on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday, almost exactly five years after appearing alongside his brother, Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, in 2018.

Tyler was a Purdue student battling a rare form of bone cancer at the time. Ethan, Tyler's youngest brother, was only 8 years old when Tyler was diagnosed in 2014.

"I think about Tyler every day," Ethan said on "GameDay." "To walk by the gate, it's extremely surreal and it's kind of like a reminder to me to live my life more like Tyler."

Watch the full story from "GameDay" here:

"I did it, I'm here and I know he's proud."



Tyler Trent's legacy continues to carry on as his brother Ethan is now a walk-on for Tyler's beloved Boilermakers 💛@JenLada | #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/x3fC9ecuBo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2023

