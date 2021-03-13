Ethan Thompson follows up with media after No. 5 Oregon State knocks off No. 1 Oregon in the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Oregon State student-athlete Ethan Thompson addresses the media following a 75-64 victory over No. 1 Oregon in the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. OSU will now face either No. 2 USC or No. 3 Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship on Saturday, Mar. 13 at 7:30 PT / 8:30 MT on ESPN.