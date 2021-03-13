Ethan Thompson 'extremely blessed' to play in Oregon State's first Pac-12 Championship since 1988
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Earl Watson catch up with No. 5 Oregon State men's basketball's Ethan Thompson after the Beavers' 75-64 upset victory over arch rival No. 1 Oregon in the semifinal round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. The win earns Oregon State a chance to play in the Beavers' first Pac-12 Championship since 1988. They will face either No. 3 Colorado or No. 2 USC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.