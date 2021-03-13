Ethan Thompson 'extremely blessed' to play in Oregon State's first Pac-12 Championship since 1988

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson Earl Watson breakdown the action from No. 5 Oregon State's 75-64 upset win over arch rival No. 1 Oregon in the semifinal round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 16 points including a career-high five threes. Warith Alatishe earned his second straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. With the victory, Oregon State earns a chance to play in just its second Pac-12 Tournament championship game and first since 1988. The No. 5 Beavers will face either No. 3 Colorado or No. 2 USC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. With a win, Oregon State will automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament and continue their Cinderella story.