Ethan Pocic is PFF’s second-highest graded center in 2022

The Cleveland Browns have been getting love from PFF this season, as they have numerous players hitting extremely high marks. Not only is defensive end Myles Garrett the best player in the league according to PFF this year, but guard Joel Bitonio has the highest offensive grade this season as well. Another one of those players this season is center Ethan Pocic, who entered the season as the backup to Nick Harris.

In the back-breaking win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween, Pocic even graded out as the best player on the field for either team with a mark of 94.0. All-in-all, only Kansas City Chiefs’ center Creed Humphrey has graded out higher than Pocic in 2022 at his position.

Highest graded Browns in Week 8 win vs Bengals: 🥇 Ethan Pocic – 94.0

🥈 Joel Bitonio – 93.0

🥉 Myles Garrett – 92.6

4️⃣ Jacoby Brissett – 90.8

5️⃣ Sione Takitaki – 87.3 pic.twitter.com/k0sjA1WNx4 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2022

