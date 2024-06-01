Ethan Petry out of South Carolina’s starting lineup today in NCAAs vs. NC State

South Carolina star first baseman Ethan Petry won’t be in the Gamecocks’ starting lineup Saturday evening against N.C. State after all.

Petry was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the third inning of Friday’s win over James Madison. The trainer looked him at him on the field at least twice after the injury. He iced his hand when he was in the dugout, but he played the entire game.

“He got hit over the pinky, so he should be fine,” Kingston said after the game. “I feel like all year I’ve told you guys somebody would be fine, then the next day we wake up and something is on the injury report I wasn’t expecting to see. All indications are that he will be fine.”

South Carolina and N.C. State are playing at 6 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+) in a winner’s bracket game of the Raleigh Regional.

Petry is hitting .306 on the season and is tied for the team high in home runs with 21.

He’s the second veteran Gamecock hitter to be dealing with a hand injury this postseason.

Starting third baseman Gavin Casas is out for the NCAA Tournament after having surgery on his right hand to repair an injury he suffered in the SEC Tournament last week.