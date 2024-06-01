Ethan Petry out of South Carolina’s starting lineup today in NCAAs vs. NC State

South Carolina star first baseman Ethan Petry won’t be in the Gamecocks’ starting lineup Saturday evening against N.C. State after all.

Petry was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the third inning of Friday’s win over James Madison. He stayed in the game but seemed to be in discomfort on every swing afterward. He was seen icing the hand every time the Gamecocks were in the dugout.

“They worked with him all morning at the hotel,” radio announcer Derek Scott said Saturday on the 107.5 FM pregame show of Petry’s status.

Cole Messina moved from catcher to first base in Saturday’s starting lineup. That moved Dalton Reeves from being designated hitter to handling the duties behind the plate. Kennedy Jones will start at DH with Dylan Brewer starting in left field. Brewer’s last start was April 26.

It wasn’t immediately known if Petry would be available to pinch-hit. He did not take part in the batting practices or infield warmups Saturday at the stadium.

“He got hit over the pinky, so he should be fine,” Kingston said Friday after the game. “I feel like all year I’ve told you guys somebody would be fine, then the next day we wake up and something is on the injury report I wasn’t expecting to see. All indications are that he will be fine.”

South Carolina and N.C. State are playing at 6 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+) in a winner’s bracket game of the Raleigh Regional.

Petry is hitting .306 on the season and is tied for the team high in home runs with 21.

He’s the second veteran Gamecock hitter to be dealing with a hand injury this postseason.

Starting third baseman Gavin Casas is out for the NCAA Tournament after having surgery on his right hand to repair an injury he suffered in the SEC Tournament last week.

South Carolina trainer Cory Barton works on the hand of Ethan Petry (20) after he is struck by a pitch during an NCAA college regional baseball game against James Madison in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 31, 2024.