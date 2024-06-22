Ethan Mbappé edging closer to Lille after PSG exit

With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, Ethan Mbappé (17) is edging closer to a new challenge in Ligue 1 after having recently announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

In the shadow of Kylian Mbappé (25) at PSG, the midfielder made a strong decision by deciding not to join his brother at Real Madrid. He is determined to prove his worth by joining a club where he will be able to gain game time and progress. In the last few years, Lille has emerged as the main stepping stone for PSG Academy members. Combining big ambitions and state-of-the-art-facilities, former Parisians such as Mike Maignan, Jonathan Ikoné, Timothy Weah, and Boubakary Soumaré have all shined with Les Dogues before leaving for bigger clubs.

Starting a new project with the recent nomination of Bruno Genésio to succeed Paulo Fonseca, Lille has set their sights on the younger Mbappé to strengthen their midfield. A bet on the future for Olivier Létang’s team, but with minimal risks, being on a free transfer. According to Foot Mercato, the young midfielder is edging closer to joining Lille, even if an agreement is yet to be reached.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux