Ethan Hayter wins opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country 2023

Ethan Hayter (Ineos) wins stage 1 of the Itzulia Basque Country 2023

LABASTIDA SPAIN APRIL 03 LR Txomin Juaristi of Spainand Cristian Rodriguez Martin of Spain and Team Arka Samsic attack during the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 a 1654km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Labastida 527m Itzulia2023 on April 03 2023 in Labastida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

LABASTIDA SPAIN APRIL 03 LR Cristian Rodriguez Martin of Spain and Team Arka Samsic Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA and Txomin Juaristi of Spain and Team EuskaltelEuskadi compete in the breakaway during the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 a 1654km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Labastida 527m Itzulia2023 on April 03 2023 in Labastida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

LABASTIDA SPAIN APRIL 03 Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 a 1654km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Labastida 527m Itzulia2023 on April 03 2023 in Labastida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

LABASTIDA SPAIN APRIL 03 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma competes during the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 a 1654km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Labastida 527m Itzulia2023 on April 03 2023 in Labastida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

LABASTIDA SPAIN APRIL 03 LR Andrey Amador of Costa Rica Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost Gorka Izaguirre of Spain Jorge Arcas of Spain and Movistar Team Rohan Dennis of Australia Gijs Leemreize of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Matteo Sobrero of Italy Christopher JuulJensen of Denmark and Team Jayco AlUla Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers and the peloton compete during the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 a 1654km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Labastida 527m Itzulia2023 on April 03 2023 in Labastida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

LABASTIDA SPAIN APRIL 03 A general view of Juan Pedro Lopez Perez of Spain and Team TrekSegafredo Bruno Armirail of France Lars Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team GroupamaFDJ Rui Costa of Portugal and Team IntermarchCircusWanty Lennard Hofstede of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma and the peloton compete during the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 a 1654km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Labastida 527m Itzulia2023 on April 03 2023 in Labastida Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ethan Hayter has blasted to victory and the first race lead in stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country, a rolling 165.4 kilometre stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Labastida which ended in a bunch sprint.

After Soudal-QuickStep massed at the front on a technical, slightly uphill finish, Ineos Grenadiers Omar Fraile stormed past and led out his British teammate for his first win of the season.

A trio of early breakaways was caught with 30 kilometres to go, bringing the stage down to a bunch sprint.

Second was Mauro Schmid for Soudal-QuickStep, with Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) in third.

"The team really backed me, I wasn't amazing in Catalunya" - his previous race - "but I've stepped up here," Hayter said afterwards, "I just have to thank them."

"Omar's an expert in Basque Country racing and I only had to do the last 100 metres. It's really nice to get this."

"I broke my collarbone in the Tour Down Under and it took me a while to come back from that, hopefully, this will give me more confidence to keep going forward."

Hayter certainly looked like a rider with no doubt in his ability in the twisting, narrow roller coaster finale, glued to Fraile's back wheel and perfectly placed to move ahead exactly when it mattered.

Fraile dropped Hayter off with less than 150 metres to go, and from there on there was no doubt who would get the win, with Fraile raising his arm to celebrate the triumph even as Hayter tore across the finish line a good bike length ahead of Schmid.

How it unfolded

With a second category climb the one classified challenge of the day, close to the start of a rolling 165.4 kilometre, it was all but certain that a break would try and form early on, and so it proved.

Several larger attacks failed to stick, but on a warm, windless day the peloton seemed relatively happy with a move formed by three local riders: Cristian Rodriguez of Arkea-Sámic, Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Txomin Juaristi of local squad Euskaltel-Euskadi.

The trio built up a gap of around three minutes before Ineos Grenadiers, the team of defending Itzulia Basque Country champion Dani Martínez, began coming through at the front to keep the leaders under control.

After several hours of uneventful riding through the countryside of southwest Euskadi, the trio passed through the finish town of Labastida with 54 kilometres to go for a first time with a 90-second margin. But the mood in the peloton was beginning to gradually become more aggressive after what had been a notably placid start to the race, and the surge in tempo on the broad, well-surfaced roads suddenly produced a lined-out peloton on a series of gently rising climbs and descents.

Egan Bernal, interestingly enough, was one of the key team workers for Ineos Grenadiers along with Jonathan Castroviejo and as the race lead dipped under a minute Alpecin-Deceuninck also began to put their collective shoulder to the wheel.

A long drop down at 30 kilometres coming out of the town of Elciego finally saw the trio reeled in, with Barrenetxea having benefited the most thanks to his haul of top points in the mountains ranking, and teams beginning to mass across the road. The GC favourites suddenly began to show themselves on a climb to the intermediate sprint in Laguardia, and Martínez dashed ahead to claim a three-second bonus ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates).

A tense calm then rematerialised as Ineos Grenadiers, Astana Qazaqstan and Jumbo-Visma dealt with a seemingly interminable series of minor smooth climbs and descents. One top name that failed to survive the increase in pace was Bernal, finally finishing over six minutes down.

Ineos and Soudal-QuickStep remained in control on the complicated finale, which began with a fast steady drop along a straight length of 'A'road with four kilometres to go. Australian National Champion Luke Plapp briefly led the string, before Soudal-QuickStep surged ahead in a well-timed move in the streets of Labastida. However, Fraile calculated the start of his lead-out to perfection and Hayter benefited to collect his first win since the Tour de Pologne last summer.

Results

