Ethan Evans nabs first NFC special teams player of the week award

The Rams got their fourth win of the season with Sunday's over the Seahawks with some strong contributions from special teams.

Now rookie punter Ethan Evans has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Evans had the conference's longest punt last weekend, sending one of his five punts 65 yards. He averaged 52.6 yards on those five attempts with a 47.6-yard net average.

A seventh-round pick out of Wingate, Evans is averaging 49.0 yards per punt with a net average of 41.2. He’s had 13 of his punts downed inside the 20.

This is his first career player of the week award.

The Rams will be on the road to play the Cardinals on Sunday.