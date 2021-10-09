Ethan Bear with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
The Giants are going for an early knockout blow with Saturday's lineup against Julio Urias.
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the butts of every joke in the NFL. If Meyer’s winless team gets embarrassed at home by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is easy to envision him being fired Monday morning. He is hanging by a thread in Jacksonville after owner Shad Khan’s statement that Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.” Khan will act once he recognizes the contradiction ...
When you apologize, you don't equivocate, or spin, or gaslight. And yet that's exactly what Gruden did when the email came to light.
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
Lincoln Riley faces first QB dilemma - Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams - of tenure defined by his ability to turn prospects into Heisman contenders.
Lefty cracked out the same move from three weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship and it worked again.
The Red Sox may have bludgeoned the Rays to the tune of 20 hits and five home runs on Friday, but as John Tomase writes, Alex Cora was a huge factor.
Dave Roberts plans to shake up his lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS, but the Dodgers' Game 1 loss to the Giants shows big changes must be made.
These three Los Angeles Lakers have made their mark through the midway point of the preseason.
With starting quarterback Spencer Rattler missing easy throws and rattled by the Longhorns' defense, Lincoln Riley turned to freshman Caleb Williams.
In epic defeat to Sooners, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is crushed by his counterpart, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley.
As one might expect, Wilson got to work on his recovery right away, undergoing surgery on Friday.
Mike McCarthy believes his stars will play Sunday, plus the unique connection between Dak Prescott and the Giant who tackled him last year. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The tournament has been played since 1972 at the same course in Rancho Mirage at Mission Hills Country Club.
Let's get into the Week 5 injuries that will determine who to start or sit this week. (Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Lou Seal just knew Brandon Crawford would crush this pitch during Friday night's Game 1 of the NLDS.
LeBron James checked in at No. 2 on the USA TODAY panel ranking of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.
Curry was off from 3 and got a lot of his buckets attacking the rim.