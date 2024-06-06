ETBU softball wins 2024 Division Three National Title

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The ETBU Tigers are on top of the Division Three softball world, and they were able to win the national championship in front of their home crowd.

ETBU squared off against Belhaven in the best-of-three series for the championship.

The Blazers took Game One on Tuesday, but the Tigers battled back on Wednesday, winning back contests and claiming their first softball national title since 2010.

