ETBU freshman pitches no-hitter in Tigers’ 8-0 Super Regional Game One win over Williams College

MARSHALL, Texas – Avery Holland pitched a gem for no. 2 East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas Super Regional Opener over Williams College, 8-0, recording a no-hitter. It is her hird no-hitter this year including one perfect game.

“This was really exciting and a lot of fun. The girls were really supporting and their excitement make you want to do your best,” said Holland. “I felt really good today and going three-up and three-down in the first inning is a nice little sigh of relief. I have an incredible defense behind me and takes a lot of pressure off of me knowing I don’t have to strike everyone out.”

Holland stayed perfect on the year at 13-0 facing just 16 batters with the only a hits batsman getting on base. She threw just 53 pitches recording seven flyouts and eight groundouts. The first 10 batters of the game were retired until the fourth when she hit a batter.

ETBU moves to 42-2 on the year and needs to win just one game on Friday to advance to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament. The Tigers only had four hits but plated eight runs. Three runs were scored on a walk, wild pitch, and an error.

“I was definitely pleased with how our ladies approached the game. We talked about a game plan going into it and how we need to be disciplined with it,” said head coach Janae Shirley. “Williams is a phenomenal team and has quality pitchers on the mound and we wanted to be pretty discipline at the plate.”

Courtney White, Delanie Loya, Mallory Pyle, and Mary Frances Ellis all had one hit. Loya lead with two RBI as White, Tauryn Cummings, and Stum added one RBI.

The first four batters of the game were walked as Stum picked up the RBI for a 1-0 lead. Williams changed pitchers at this point and the next two batters flew out before White came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

After two scoreless innings, ETBU scored six runs in the fourth inning for the 8-0 advantage. The inning started with two walks and then an Ellis single to load the bases. Maddox followed with a fielder’s choice out for the first out of the inning. White followed with bunt single as Pyle came in putting it at 3-0. Cummings then hit a hard shot under the short stops legs that brought her a RBI and another run as the score moved to 5-0. After Stum walked to load the bases, again, White scored on a wild pitch for the fourth run of the game, 6-0. Two batters later, Loya had ETBU’s fourth hit of the game bringing both Cummings and Stum and an 8-0 lead.

Williams had a line out and two ground outs to end the game as ETBU won their 42nd game of the year.

The two teams will meet again at 1:00 p.m. on Friday with the if-game starting at 3:30 p.m.

