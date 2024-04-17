ESU softball’s Dial going out with a bang

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State softball senior Alexis Dial is making sure her final season is her best season.

After hitting an average below .280 in each of her first three seasons, Dial is batting .428 through 47 games in her senior campaign, good for fifth in the MIAA. She leads the league in doubles and is second in on-base percentage plus slugging (OPS).

“I just wanted to enjoy the moment, it being my last season, I’m not going to be playing after this,” Dial told 27 News. “I just wanted to enjoy the moments, good or bad, and happened to have some good moments this year.”

The late breakout season for the former Shawnee Heights Thunderbird is a testament to not only her resiliency but also her coachability. The senior Hornet took advice from a brand new hitting coach when Megan Hill joined the staff.

“[The seniors] could say ‘Hey I have one year left and I’m going to do things my way’ or they can take it and run,” Hill said. “The whole entire senior class has been very adaptable from day one and have never looked back, and have been leaders in that position. She’s a big leader on and off the field. She leads by example out here. She puts in the work. She’s playing relaxed this year and it’s showing on the field.”

Dial played high school softball with Washburn University’s standout pitcher Jaycee Ginter. The teammates turned rivals will face off one final team to wrap up the regular season in Emporia on Saturday, April 27.

