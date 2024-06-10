ESU’s Buchanan named league MVP, Finals MVP overseas

FRANCE (KSNT) – A former Emporia State men’s basketball player is making his name known on the professional circuit.

Tray Buchanan, who played one season with the Hornets in 2021-22, has been named the 2024 Ligue nationale de basket (LNB) Pro B MVP and Finals MVP.

LNB Pro B is the second tier of France’s professional basketball circuit. Buchanan’s team, La Rochelle, won the 2024 championship, with Buchanan being named MVP of the Finals. The win promotes La Rochelle into the LNB Pro A, the top tier.

Buchanan averaged 16.9 points in a notoriously tough-to-score European basketball setting en route to the league MVP title.

At Emporia State, Buchanan averaged 25.6 points per game as a graduate transfer. He was named a second-team all-American that season.

