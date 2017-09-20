Estrada signs 1-year, $13 million contract to stay with Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

TORONTO (AP) -- Pitcher Marco Estrada has signed a one-year, $13 million contract to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.

Estrada is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA in 31 starts this season, his third with Toronto.

After reaching the ALCS in each of Estrada's first two seasons, the Blue Jays have slumped to last in the AL East this season. Estrada is one of five current starters now under contract for 2018, including left-hander J.A. Happ and right-handers Joe Biagini, Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman.

Acquired from Milwaukee in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind in November 2014, Estrada is a 10-year veteran whose career began with Washington in 2008. An All-Star in 2016, he is 54-51 with a 4.02 ERA in 248 career games, including 159 starts.