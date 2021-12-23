Estimated Saints injury report for Week 16 vs. Dolphins
The New Orleans Saints are continuing to manage some injuries at their most important positions on Thursday’s first injury report ahead of Week 16’s kickoff with the Miami Dolphins. Starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were each listed as non-participants, but there’s a catch — the team did not practice on Thursday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, instead opting to hold virtual meetings and contain the spread. This injury report is an estimate.
So there’s a chance that Armstead and Ramczyk could get some work in once practice begins later in the week. It helps that the Saints have an added day of rest before their prime-time game on Monday night, which may buy enough time for them to get more hands back on deck. But it’s clear at this point that they won’t have all of them. Here’s the full injury report from both teams:
Miami Dolphins injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter)
DNP
RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)
Limited
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
Limited
G/T Jesse Davis (knee)
Full
S Brandon Jones (elbow)
Full
DT Zach Sieler (neck)
Full
CB Trill Williams (hamstring)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DNP
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
Limited
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)
Limited
S Marcus Williams (shoulder)
Full
