Estimated Saints injury report for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to manage some injuries at their most important positions on Thursday’s first injury report ahead of Week 16’s kickoff with the Miami Dolphins. Starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were each listed as non-participants, but there’s a catch — the team did not practice on Thursday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, instead opting to hold virtual meetings and contain the spread. This injury report is an estimate.

So there’s a chance that Armstead and Ramczyk could get some work in once practice begins later in the week. It helps that the Saints have an added day of rest before their prime-time game on Monday night, which may buy enough time for them to get more hands back on deck. But it’s clear at this point that they won’t have all of them. Here’s the full injury report from both teams:

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter) DNP RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) Limited TE Adam Shaheen (knee) Limited G/T Jesse Davis (knee) Full S Brandon Jones (elbow) Full DT Zach Sieler (neck) Full CB Trill Williams (hamstring) Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) DNP LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) Limited S Marcus Williams (shoulder) Full

