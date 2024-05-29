Esteemed Kompany Manchester City Player of the Season: Phil Foden

The 23/24 season saw several players enhance their reputation across another successful season for Manchester City. Rodri showed he is still the premier midfielder in world football. Manuel Akanji had a consistent season and further enhanced his reputation. But the choice for Esteemed Kompany Player of the Season can only be one player. Phil Foden took his game to another level this season as his was City’s best player across the season.

Across all competitions, Phil Foden shone for Pep Guardiola’s side this season. He scored 27 goals and added 10 assists in 53 appearances. But what was telling in Foden’s contribution this season was in big moments he delivered for the world champions. Foden’s talent has never been in question since he rose through City’s academy. He had been a key contributor during City’s recent era of dominance, but this season saw him take his go to another level.

Manchester City fans had waited for the moment to arrive for Phil Foden to become Manchester City’s main man. It well and truly arrived this season. Time and time again, his contributions would be telling in crucial City victories. His hat tricks against Aston Villa and Brentford were vital in ensuring his team picked up three points in crucial Premier League games. His brace in City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad in early March set the tone for City’s title charge. He also provided two moments of quality against Tottenham in Pep Guardiola’s precious 2-nil win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which proved pivotal in City’s title win. That set the scene for final day heroics against West Ham as his brace on the final day ensured that Manchester City claimed their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

This angle though 🤌@PhilFoden making the Etihad erupt 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Yhbkwh5twP — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2024

Despite stiff competition from Rodri, there can only be one player who was the Esteemed Kompany Player of the Season. That is Phil Foden. His 23/24 season will live long in Manchester City fans’ memories, and it may only be the beginning of Foden’s rise to becoming one of the best players in world football.