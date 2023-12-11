Establishing Hugh Freeze's offseason to-do list for Auburn, and how he's already started

AUBURN — The first season of the coach Hugh Freeze era with Auburn football isn't yet completed, but offseason plans have already been put into motion.

The Tigers are set to play Maryland in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 (1 p.m. CT, ABC), but they've been active in the transfer portal since the regular season came to a close with a legendary Iron Bowl against Alabama on Nov. 25.

Seven players have entered their names into the portal looking to leave Auburn, and the Tigers have sent out over a dozen publicly known offers to transfers ranging from wide receivers and offensive linemen to cornerbacks and big bodies along the defensive front.

Here are a few things that should be on Freeze's offseason to-do list so that his team can be better prepared in Year 2 to win more than six regular-season games:

Put the finishing touches on a top-10 Auburn football recruiting class

Recruiting remains the most important thing for Freeze to focus on through the early part of his tenure. The Tigers, though they were surprisingly competitive against teams like Georgia, Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide, need to upgrade their talent to compete for a spot in the upcoming 12-team playoff era.

Auburn currently has 19 commitments in the Class of 2024, a collection of players that ranks No. 11 in the country. The Tigers were at No. 17 before they vaulted up six spots with a pledge from five-star receiver Cam Coleman, who in the No. 4 senior recruit in the nation.

Another bluechip prospect or two — Auburn is still in the hunt for a few such as five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray, five-star safety KJ Bolden and four-star OL Coen Echols — should push the Tigers firmly into the top 10.

Retain as many contributors as possible

It's already known that a few of Auburn's key players from 2023 won't be on the team next season. Cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are out of eligibility, as is linebacker Larry Nixon III. Safety Jaylin Simpson has accepted a Reese's Senior Bowl invite, too, which signals that he likely intends to go pro.

There are also others like DL Marcus Harris and LB Eugene Asante who have to make decisions regarding their futures.

Convincing players like Harris and Asante — left tackle Dillon Wade is another one — to stick around for another season would allow Auburn to focus on traditional recruiting rather than dipping into the portal for immediate replacements.

Get Payton Thorne ready

Yes, it's still possible for the Tigers to land a transfer quarterback.

But there's been little to no buzz linking Auburn to any of the best portal QBs, and some have already begun coming off the board. Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) committed to Oregon on Saturday, and Max Johnson (Texas A&M) pledged to North Carolina on Nov. 29.

The more time passes, the more it seems like Freeze and the Tigers will roll with Payton Thorne in Year 2. The former Michigan State QB flashed some in 2023 — he completed 60.7% of his passes and compiled 901 total yards of offense and 10 TDs through his last four games against SEC competition — but his struggles, especially early on, were obvious.

If Thorne is the guy for a second straight year, he'll have the advantage of getting a full offseason to study Auburn's offense. Any decision regarding the QB is a gamble, but sticking with Thorne would allow for NIL resources to be allotted elsewhere.

Not only would Thorne have an entire offseason to prepare, he should have a better supporting cast around him.

