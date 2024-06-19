Essex sign all-rounder Bosch in four-game deal

Essex have signed South African all-rounder Eathan Bosch for their next four County Championship matches.

The 26-year-old is set to make his debut in a home game against Durham when the red-ball competition resumes on Sunday.

He will also be available for the first v second clash with leaders Surrey at The Kia Oval the following week and two further matches in the second half of August.

"It will be nice to play outside of South Africa, and to see what my skills can bring to the table," he said.

Bosch has taken 92 wickets in 38 first-class games at an average of 27.18 and also scored 1,053 runs, including a century.

He was last in action for Dolphins in April when they lost to Lions in the final of South Africa's T20 Challenge competition.

"There’s huge value in a well-stocked seam bowling cupboard, and with his experience of bowling in different conditions, he will add a new dimension to our attack," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"He will also be able to push everyone around him to new heights, which will be extremely beneficial as the Championship season heads towards its finale."

Bosch's father Tertius played one Test and two one-day internationals for South Africa in 1992 following their readmission to international cricket.