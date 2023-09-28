Essex left in the dark over Alastair Cook’s potential retirement

Alastair Cook was dismissed for six in Essex's last-game defeat to Northamptonshire - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Essex have admitted they are still in the dark over whether Alastair Cook is retiring after an inglorious end to the season for both England’s most prolific Test run-scorer and his team.

As their title hopes were finally extinguished by their failure to record four batting bonus-points at Wantage Road, Essex slid to a heavy defeat. Having entered day three on 125 for four, 244 behind Northamptonshire, Essex were asked to follow on and lost by an innings in the process of losing 16 for 205.

Amid the carnage, Cook was caught behind for six, pushing forward at Ben Sanderson, which included a trademark nudge off the hips. Cook received a standing ovation from the Essex balcony as he trudged off.

Cook, 38, retired from England duty in a blaze of glory – an Oval century against India – five years ago, and has scored more than 4,000 first-class runs at an average of 38 since.

Will this be the last of Alastair Cook in first-class professional cricket? - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

He is out of contract at the end of this season, with speculation rife that he will bring the curtain down on a 21-year first-class career. However, last week Cook and Essex reacted angrily to a report that he would retire, saying they would “be discussing his playing future with the Club at the end of the current season”.

Coach Anthony McGrath reiterated that position on Thursday.

“He’s been very tight-lipped, because he’s wanted it that way and particularly because we were going for the title,” said McGrath. “He hasn’t officially made his mind up, as far as I’m aware but if it is his last game, we’re going to miss him. In case it is, everyone was just giving him a clap.

“He wants to do it his own way, he did that with England and, with the amount of cricket he’s played and what he’s given to the game, he deserves that respect and I don’t think we should push him into it.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. Hopefully we’ll see him for a bit longer but if not then the service he’s given to cricket, not just Essex, has been phenomenal.”

Cook is England’s leading Test run scorer, with 12,472 runs from 161 matches.