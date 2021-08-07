ESSER fund discussion on board agenda

Aug. 6—OTTUMWA — ESSER funds have found their way back to the school board agenda for Monday's meeting.

John Berg, CFO of Ottumwa Schools, will update board members on the ESSER III spending plan, and public input forum leads off the meeting. The state as a whole received nearly $775 million in the third round of relief funds, and the Iowa Department of Education guidance states districts "must seek public comment" on their plans. The funds from this round can be used for expenses from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023. Districts are to submit claims for reimbursement of eligible expenses and have until Aug. 20 to tell the state how they plan to use the funds.

The board will also receive an online learning update, and the facility committee will submit their recommendations with a construction and furniture update following.

Action items include a vote on a property purchase, but the property was not listed in the agenda. Several items regarding district bonds are up for vote, asis an equipment purchase for the Buildings & Grounds department. Approval on floor maintenance in the Ottumwa High School Vocational-Technical Department, in the amount of $36,000, is also up for a vote.

To close out the meeting, Superintendent Mike McGrory is expected to give updates on several upcoming district events, most of which revolve around back-to-school celebrations.

