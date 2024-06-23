‘Essential for present & future’ – The 6 ‘pillars’ of Hansi Flick’s Barcelona project

An insight into the group of players to have been identified as the core of new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick’s project at the club has this weekend been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards a short list of stars as having been labelled as non-transferrable under any circumstances.

The group in question consists of five youngsters, alongside an altogether more experienced Blaugrana star.

The former core is made up of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Fermín López.

And in the latter category comes long-time Barca shot-stopper Marc-André ter Stegen.

As per Sport:

‘There are six players that Barça considers essential and structural in the sporting project, both for the present and for the future.’

Outside of this sextet, offers for any and all members of Barcelona’s first-team ranks will, in the case of arriving this summer, at the very least be taken into consideration.

Conor Laird | GSFN