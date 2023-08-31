An essential guide to the 2023 Section V high school football season

Honeoye Falls-Lima football take the field at Honeoye Falls-Lima Central High School in Honeoye Falls, NY on Sept. 24, 2022.

The Section V football season is underway. Classifications have changed, a new set of stars is ready to emerge and one team is pursuing a record fifth straight sectional championship. The Democrat and Chronicle has created a one-stop-shop for high school football content for fans.

Here's your ultimate guide to the 2023 Section V football season:

Section V football scores and schedules

Scoreboard: Here are all of the results for the 2023 football season.

Season schedule: Check out the full football schedule for the regular season and playoffs.

Classifications: There is one less class in Section V than there was last year so these races will be jam-packed. Here is a breakdown of each class.

Section V football team-by-team season previews

Class AA: Aquinas | Edison | Fairport | | Hilton | McQuaid | Penfield | Pittsford | Rush-Henrietta | UPrep

Class A: Brighton | Brockport | Canandaigua | East High/World of Inquiry | Eastridge | Gates Chili | Greece Arcadia | Greece Athena | Irondequoit | Spencerport | Victor | Webster Schroeder | Webster Thomas | Wilson/Early College

Class B: Batavia |Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton | Honeoye Falls-Lima | Monroe | Rochester Prep/Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter | Vertus Charter | Wayne

Class C: Attica/Alexander | Bath Haverling | East Rochester/Gananda | Le Roy | Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw | Livonia

Class D: Avon | Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

8-Man: Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen

Last year's sectional champions

Class AA: McQuaid | Class A1: Hilton | Class A2: Canandaigua | Class B: Batavia | Class C: Attica | Class D: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba | 8-Man: Pembroke

