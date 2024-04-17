Esquibel chasing records at Shawnee Heights before joining K-State

TECUMSEH (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights senior Jackson Esquibel is flying around the track and soaking in the final meets of his high school career.

Esquibel, one of the state’s best distance runners, will run cross country and track for K-State starting in the fall of 2024. However, he has a few things he wants to accomplish before then.

“He’s one of those kids that has those goals set,” Shawnee Heights head track coach John Oshel said.

“You want to run faster than you did the year before,” Esquibel said. “Last year my [personal record] in the mile and two mile were at [the state meet]. I know those will be hard to attain.”

Even still, the Thunderbird senior is confident.

He took home gold in the 3200 at the 5A state meet in 2023, running 9:18.67. He finished second in the 1600, clocking 4:15.26. Esquibel’s season-best mile as a senior is 4:22, but his eyes haven’t left his goal of topping that 4:15.

“I’ve been focusing more on some speed work, some 800 [meter races], some 4×800 [meter races],” Esquibel said.

“Not just the training, but his nutrition and sleep and his hydration,” Oshel said. “He just has the whole big picture and knows what needs to happen.”

That’s true on and off the track, coach says.

“As a vocal leader [he] has gotten a little bit more,” Oshel said. “He’s always been a quiet kid and a hard worker. So he’s done a lot better job of that the last few years.”

“So when I get to college at K-State next year, I’m ready to take on the role of being a freshman again and have those leadership qualities,” Esquibel said.

Until then, he’ll continue chasing his own school records in his final weeks as a Thunderbird.

“As long as I continue to improve both physically and mentally, I think by the time state comes, I’ll be ready for anything,” Esquibel said.

