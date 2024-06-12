Esports, Gaming League: registration open for second tournament

The wait is almost over: the Gaming League is about to resume. Organised by Inter in collaboration with Mkers, the largest Italian esports agency, the second of a series of tournaments dedicated to the community of fans and gamers will take place on 19 June. It will be the last Fortnite tournament this season, and the winner will receive a Sony Playstation 5. The event is part of the Club’s path of exploring new forms of entertainment and communication, with passion, fun and innovation taking centre stage.