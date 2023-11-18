ESPN's Sean Farnham: Sahvir Wheeler fouled Quincy Olivari on 3 at Xavier-Washington buzzer

Xavier's Quincy Olivari takes the final shot against Washington.

The Xavier Musketeers squandered a second-half lead Friday night against the Washington Huskies in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, but the Huskies' win included a controversial finish.

Xavier trailed by 3 when Quincy Olivari shot a 3-pointer with about 1 second left that would have tied the game. Washington's Sahvir Wheeler wrapped his arms around Olivari's waist in an apparent attempt to foul him. An official appeared to raise a fist in the air and signal a foul, but quickly lowered it.

"Sahvir Wheeler got away with a … foul," ESPN color analyst Sean Farnham said after the game.

"The one time tonight they were trying to foul," play-by-play announcer Roxy Bernstein added.

"Watch Wheeler here," Farnham explained during a replay of the game's final play. "He tries to grab him. See he grabs him right before he goes up for his shot. That was pretty close to being in the motion, by the way. Watch this, Roxy. As he steps, he goes to go up for a shot. And Wheeler wraps both arms around him, hits him on either side. Just wild."

Ref initially puts his fist in the air and looks like has a foul but quickly changes it. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/RQbdsnQc1B — Xavier 247 (@musketeerreport) November 18, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sean Farnham: Sahvir Wheeler fouled Quincy Olivari on XU-Washington 3