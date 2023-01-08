ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Bills trainer Denny Kellington

During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.

Kellington is credited with saving Hamlin's life on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night by administering CPR to the Bills' defensive back before he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance, after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

An excerpt from Van Pelt's "One Big Thing":

"How about the NFL make Denny Kellington jerseys and sell them. He's the Bills trainer credited with saving Damar's life. Bills Mafia would snatch up as many jerseys as the NFL could make, and it wouldn't be just them, would it? Give the money to the toy drive. Or better yet, split it between the Bills and Bengals trainers and EMTs who took the field Monday. Every single man and woman who was part of that heroic effort moved with precision and urgency and purpose. It was all absolutely required. Truly not a moment to be spared."

This is a photo of Denny Kellington of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo)

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Earlier this week, Hamlin's father, Mario, urged supporters to donate to UC Medical Center Trauma Care in addition to the Chasing M's Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Scott Van Pelt to NFL: Offer Bills trainer Denny Kellington jerseys