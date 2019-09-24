ESPN's Ryan Clark body-slams Mitch Trubisky after Bears' Week 3 win

So much for optimism about Mitch Trubisky after the Chicago Bears' Week 3 win over the Washington Redskins, one in which he played his best football of the 2019 season, including three first-half touchdowns and a passer rating of 116.5.

Several NFL analysts, including Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter, weren't convinced by Trubisky's strong showing. Carter suggested Trubisky's inconsistency is limiting Matt Nagy's ability as a play-caller. And while that seems harsh, it wasn't nearly the worst of the chatter.

ESPN's Ryan Clark appeared on the Scott Van Pelt show shortly after the game concluded and made what may have been the most disturbing statement about Trubisky so far.

"We already know he's compared to the other two guys in Mahomes and Watson, he's going to start being compared to guys like (Ryan) Leaf and Jamarcus Russell as busts."

Wait, what? Did he say Leaf and Russell? As in, two of the biggest busts in NFL history?

Yeah, he did.

Clark broke down his concerns about Trubisky before dropping his nuclear comparisons.

"You saw things last year, a lot of times he was using his legs, but he didn't make the big plays from the passing game when he needed to," Clark said. "This year was supposed to be the steps. All the things in training camp about him throwing multiple interceptions in practice because Nagy tried to push it down the field. And now you see this season, coming into this game, no touchdown passes, and it took five turnovers by his team to get points scored."

It's one thing to be down on Trubisky or to even question whether he'll ever develop into a legitimate franchise quarterback. But comparing him to Leaf and Russell is just ridiculous.

Leaf finished his NFL career with just 21 starts and a career record of 4-17. He completed just 48% of his passes and had 14 touchdowns compared to 36 interceptions.

As for Russell? He was 7-18 as a starter, completed just 52% of his passes and tossed 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. For his career.

Trubisky's been blasted quite a bit in 2019, but Clark's hottest of hot takes is impossible to take seriously.

