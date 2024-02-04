ESPN's Rece Davis comments on NCAA-Tennessee NIL investigation: 'It seems sort of silly'

Tennessee football finds its under a microscope following the 2023 college football offseason as reports allege potential violations of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules within its athletic department.

Chancellor Donde Plowman slammed NCAA's investigation as "morally wrong," whereas the Tennessee and Virginia attorneys general have sued the organization in an antitrust lawsuit. And it's not just people directly tied to the ongoing tensions between Tennessee and the NCAA who are weighing in.

On the Wednesday episode of the "College GameDay Podcast," ESPN's Rece Davis expressed concerns about the investigation's basis, particularly regarding the unclear nature of current NIL regulations in college football.

“My knee-jerk reaction is, and here’s the caveat I always offer, if you show me something egregious that’s clearly against the written rule, then I’m gonna say so,” Davis said. “But my knee-jerk reaction to this is why are you bothering with Tennessee on this? With everything going on around, how is it that this has been deemed to be, in fact against the rules? If it is what some outlets have said it centers around a private jet for Nico Iamaleava."

"What’s against the rules? What’s not? Tennessee even went so far as to say in the response to the NCAA that, ‘We didn’t violate any rules and you can’t enforce some retroactive rule that wasn’t against the rules then.’ It seems sort of silly to me. I don’t know why they’ve picked this particular story out.”

The NCAA's recent investigation into Tennessee athletics hinges on a seemingly ordinary detail: a private jet flight that quarterback Nico Iamaleava took during his recruitment. The decision depends on whether Iamaleava traveled as a client of a sports collective involved in NIL deals, or as a Tennessee football recruit at the time.

The news of the investigation, first reported by Sports Illustrated and confirmed by Tennessee on Tuesday, arrives just months after the university received 18 major sanctions for violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. However, Tennessee maintains its innocence, as the university told Knox News it feels "very strongly that it followed all NCAA guidance related to NIL."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Rece Davis: NCAA's NIL investigation into Tennessee football is 'silly'