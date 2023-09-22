ESPN's Rece Davis calls Brian Kelly an 'elite coach,' praises Marcus Freeman

SOUTH BEND — Count ESPN’s Rece Davis as a supporter of Brian Kelly.

During an availability with local media on Notre Dame’s campus Friday, the “College GameDay” host was asked about the job Marcus Freeman has done as the Fighting Irish head football coach, taking over for Brian Kelly after the 2021 regular season. Kelly coached 12 seasons at Notre Dame, going 113-40.

His departure from South Bend was ridiculed by fans, however, as he left unceremoniously before the Irish’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State to become the head coach at LSU.

Before commenting on the job Freeman has done, Davis made sure to praise Kelly.

“I think Marcus is a terrific head coach and rising star, but Brian is an elite coach and he built quite a foundation here,” Davis said. “He had some great teams, and he had the misfortune of running into some all-time teams, sometimes on the large stages. What Brian Kelly did here should not be diminished. He gave them a tremendous platform.”

Davis then praised how Freeman has adapted to the modern college football landscape in regards to recruiting and use of the transfer portal — especially landing Sam Hartman, considered the top transfer QB target out of Wake Forest.

“It’s fair to say that, what Marcus has been able to do ... is instrumental in Notre Dame having the feel and being elevated a little bit,” Davis said. “Already elite under Brian, and now maybe a step above that. And this year, too, I don’t know if there’s a super team out there; everybody’s got some type of hole or some level of inexperience.

“This a really good opportunity for a team like Notre Dame to assert itself.”

ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday morning college football pregame show is on Notre Dame’s campus this week ahead of the showdown between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 6 Ohio State. The show airs from 9 a.m. until noon ET on ESPN, while the game between the Irish and Buckeyes will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

