ESPN's Mike Greenberg believes the Redskins are ruining Dwayne Haskins

After Doug Williams, the Redskins' vice president of player personnel, said Friday that the new coaching staff isn't "married" to quarterback Dwayne Haskins, ESPN's Mike Greenberg sounded off on "Get Up!" about his belief that Washington is already ruining the young signal-caller.

"It has long been my contention that far more young quarterbacks in the NFL are ruined than developed, and I sincerely hope that has not already happened to Dwayne Haskins," Greenberg said. "But if you want to look up a perfect method to ruin a young quarterback, you couldn't do it any better than they've done it."

Greenberg stated that the problems began immediately upon the Redskins selecting him with the 15th pick in the 2019 NFL draft when owner Dan Snyder reportedly made the decision to take Haskins.

"Everyone on planet Earth wanted to make it clear the coaching staff didn't want him but they didn't get rid of the coaching staff then, they waited until five or six games into the season to do it," Greenberg said. "Everyone knew he was the object of this tug of war."

"What [the Redskins] are doing is the definition of how to ruin a young player."@espngreeny went off after hearing Doug Williams' recent comments about Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/D1fwIp9IYG — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 10, 2020

That type of tug of war over the quarterback position between a Redskins coaching staff and Snyder isn't unprecedented in Washington.

In 2012, Snyder was enamored with Robert Griffin III and the Redskins traded up to the second pick to select the Baylor quarterback. Shanahan, meanwhile, liked what he saw out of Kirk Cousins and the team selected him in the fourth round, creating a tense dynamic in D.C. for years to come.

Once that tug of war ended, Griffin had faded from 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year to a backup.

Haskins doesn't have another young quarterback applying pressure as Griffin did. But similar to when Griffin had to prove himself when Jay Gruden took over in Washington, Haskins has to do that under Ron Rivera.

Rivera has stated that Haskins won't be handed the starting position, and he'll have to earn it with his play and leadership in the offseason.

"It's not that Ron Rivera doesn't like him. The point is Ron Rivera doesn't know him, and they're starting from scratch," ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano responded to Greenberg. "This new coaching staff is starting from scratch with this quarterback, who played about half a season last year, and they'll see what they can build off of that."

Haskins showing marked improvements late in the 2019 season, including an impressive stat line of a 72% completions for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in his last six quarters.

Haskins welcomed the challenge, saying Friday he wants to "take it over." But Greenberg believes Williams' marriage comments Friday only further exemplifies how they're stunting Haskins' growth rather than building off the promising conclusion to his rookie campaign.

"What they are doing is the definition of how to ruin a young player," Greenberg said.

